Liverpool will hope to keep their strong start to the new Premier League season going when they host West Ham on Sunday, with fewer changes expected.

But with the game coming hot on the heels of a trip to Austria in the Europa League on Thursday, Jurgen Klopp‘s team selection is not as straightforward as it might have been.

Here, we take a look at how the German might line his team up.

In goal, there are few things more certain than Alisson coming back in to replace Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks.

But the manager could have a tough choice at right-back, where Trent Alexander-Arnold is hoping to return following a recent hamstring injury.

Given the nature of that fitness issue, an early comeback presents a real risk of recurrence and so, if there is any doubt whatsoever, then Joe Gomez will surely get the nod for this one.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate made a successful return to the team at centre-half vs. LASK following suspension and injury respectively, and should come back in here.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson should reprise his role at left-back after Kostas Tsimikas stood in during Thursday’s game.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister will hope to put on a better showing in the holding role after the toll of gruelling international travel told on him at Wolves.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones look the obvious picks ahead of him after neither started in the Europa League in midweek.

Perhaps the most difficult decisions come up top, where Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota will be raring to go after missing out on Thursday.

They could well end up disappointed, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz surely deserving to start up front and on the left given their recent form.

That just leaves one vacant spot on the right where, of course, Mohamed Salah is certain to start.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. West Ham: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez