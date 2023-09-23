Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard has signed a new contract extension with the club ahead of another season in the top-flight.

Beard has been at the helm of Liverpool Women since the start of the 2021/22 season, his second spell at the club after winning back-to-back league titles in 2013 and 2014.

The 45-year-old helped steer the club back into the Women’s Super League and secured a seventh-placed finish on their return last season – which they will now look to build on.

After a momentous couple of weeks after the women’s side moved into Melwood, and just eight days out from the Reds’ first game of the season at Arsenal, Beard’s new contract was confirmed.

“I’m delighted. Obviously everyone knows what the club means to me, so it was an easy decision really for me to extend my stay here,” Beard told the club’s official website.

There was a clear onus placed on continuing to build the team and make the next step, and Melwood will play a crucial role after the women’s side previously did not have their own home on Merseyside.

“I think Melwood is a massive step in the right direction for us,” Beard said.

“It’s game-changing to be honest. For us to have the facility we have now, it really means that we can deliver and do what we want to do for the players.

“What we want to do is build a team that can grow.”

Liverpool Women have had a busy off season with seven new signings arriving, giving the team a fresh look, especially in attack with Natasha Flint, Sophie Roman Haug and Mia Enderby all added to the fold.

It is an area of improvement for the Reds heading into the new season after scoring a total of 24 league goals in 2022/23, the fourth-fewest in the division.

Liverpool’s season starts against Arsenal on October 1 at the Emirates, with over 40,000 tickets already sold for the clash.