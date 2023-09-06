While certain players had their heads turned by the wealth in Saudi Arabia, Luis Diaz is “really happy” at Liverpool and “wouldn’t change a thing.”

The transfer window closes for the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, and there remain ongoing rumours over a second bid from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

It comes after two Liverpool players were already sold to Saudi clubs – Fabinho to Al-Ittihad and Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq – while Roberto Firmino joined Al-Ahli on a free transfer.

There appears a scattergun approach to recruitment from those clubs owned by the Saudi royal family’s Public Investment Fund, with Diaz subject of a bid in July.

Reports of a £43.3 million offer for the Colombian were considered genuine, but the bid was rejected out of hand by Liverpool.

Diaz has begun the season in excellent form, starting all four games so far and scoring against Chelsea and Bournemouth, and told the club’s official website he “wouldn’t change a single thing.”

“It’s something I’m very proud of, being at such a massive club as this one,” the 26-year-old said.

“I am incredibly pleased to be here, very much at ease and really happy. I always try to enjoy every minute.

“I’ve got some great team-mates and I play alongside some big-name players, who at one time I used to watch playing on TV.

“So for me this really is like a dream come true and let’s hope I can keep realising even more of those dreams and continue with the successes I’ve known up to now.”

He added: “I feel happy being at this great club and I wouldn’t change a single thing about this fantastic experience.”

The offer from Al-Hilal, who have since signed Neymar in an £86.3 million deal to join Malcom, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Bono, was actually worth less than what Liverpool paid for Diaz.

It stands to reason that it was rejected, then, but at the time it raised further concerns over players being tempted by the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

But Liverpool can offer things no club in the Middle East can, with their heritage summed up by Diaz’s feelings walking out to You’ll Never Walk Alone.

“It’s a totally unique feeling and sensation, a real one-off experience,” he continued.

“Knowing that as you walk out onto the pitch you’ll be able to experience these amazing fans and this great stadium, which is always up and right behind us and giving us support, it sometimes even gives you goosebumps.

“Honestly, nothing else compares to this.”