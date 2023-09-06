Liverpool loanee James Norris was subbed off 42 minutes into his debut for Tranmere, as one of many decisions leaving his manager under pressure.

Norris was a deadline-day signing for Tranmere, rejoining his former club on a season-long loan after outgrowing the confines of academy football.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham the following day, but was handed a start for the trip to Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, his debut lasted just 42 minutes, with manager Ian Dawes making the shocking decision to hook him just before half-time.

There was no sign of injury and no issue reported since, with Norris’ withdrawal considered a tactical change from the manager.

If being brought off at half-time is considered the ultimate ignominy for players, being substituted before the break is even worse.

Norris, who was deployed at left-back, endured a difficult half up against Ryan Graydon, but Tranmere supporters were left furious with Dawes’ decision:

Call it recency bias, whatever. Ian Dawes is the worst manager I've ever seen in my time. The guy is an actual clown. Takes a young lad off few mins before half time destroying his confidence, tactically hilarious. Get grip Palios and get rid #trfc #swa — Paul Ricci (@RicciTRFC) September 5, 2023

Absolutely disgraceful. That will do the lads confidence a world of good . Ffs meaningless game and hook him before half time . Dint care how bads he's playing at least get to ht… he has got to go tonight he is absolutely clueless — Chris Farrell Dennet (@ChrisDennet) September 5, 2023

Not injured…..but getting terrorised. Hooking him before half-time will do his confidence the world of good. Only a manager under pressure would do such a thing in a meaningless game at 0-0. https://t.co/HtqS276Z5E — Tranmere Crohnie #SWA ??? (@TranmereCrohnie) September 5, 2023

Dawes, previously assistant, took over as caretaker following the sacking of Micky Mellon, before being appointed permanent manager in May.

In 17 games in charge of Tranmere, the 60-year-old has overseen four wins, with seven losses in nine so far this season, leading fans to call for his exit:

I wanted it to work out like I do with every manager brave enough to take the Tranmere job. Unfortunately Ian Dawes is simply nowhere near the standard of manager we need and deep down we all had the gut feeling this would happen. Has to go. Tonight. This can’t continue. — Zak Hayes (@ZakHayes6) September 5, 2023

Embarrassing, To my knowledge Kenny Jackett is the only manager to be sacked in this competition but Dawes should. The owners were in the stands tonight should be able to see what the fans have to suffer. Losing to a club yet to win this season sums it up. 1 win in 9 (3 in 18) https://t.co/5HHRflKris — RoversVision (@roversvision) September 5, 2023

Only player upset if dawes leaves…. Is Tom Davies… and he’d get over it. Hawkes, Mcalear, Morris and Dennis all been regularly pushed out of position. And after tonight young Norris would lend him his push bike to get him out of the club… He’s Scuttling the Submarine pic.twitter.com/fmPPC2wT84 — richard davies (@bigdikky5) September 5, 2023

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, there was another debut in the EFL Trophy as Luca Stephenson started for Barrow in their group clash with Blackpool.

Unfortunately, it ended in a 2-0 defeat for the midfielder and his side, with Stephenson playing 88 minutes at Holker Street.

Harvey Davies was an unused substitute for Crewe as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in Group B, having been rested as first-choice goalkeeper.