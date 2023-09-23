★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC IN PURPLE

NEW THIRD KIT & TRAINING

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“Massive” LFC fan Ange Postecoglou jokes he’s just “taken the posters down”

Ange Postecoglou became Tottenham’s new manager in the summer and has readily admitted to growing up a Liverpool fan, a “massive” one at that.

Spurs have found a manager who certainly talks the talk, and their early results have been positive with 13 points from the first 15, the same as Liverpool.

Postecoglou, the Greek-born Australian, has taken a rather unorthodox road to the Premier League, but he has long been inspired by Liverpool.

The 58-year-old grew up as a Red in the 1970s and ‘80s, a golden era for the club, and he recently joked with Gary Lineker that he’s only just taken his posters down.

“I was a massive Liverpool fan. I loved Bill Shankly, I loved the boot room, the whole story,” the Spurs boss told Lineker on BBC’s Football Focus.

“Are you still a Liverpool fan?” Lineker questioned, to which Postecoglou jokingly replied: “Well, I’ve taken the posters down mate, last week!”

Just in time for Liverpool’s upcoming visit to his new side on September 30, Spurs fans ought to be pleased!

G67ADK Hands across the FA Cup as new Liverpool manager Bobby Paisley (left) receives the good wishes of club chairman John Smith (centre) and retiring manager Bill Shankly after his appointment had been announced at the club's AGM. Paisley, a former Liverpool wing-half, has been Shankley's assistant for three years. July 1974. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

It was quite the era to watch the Reds, and Postecoglou has been open about it playing a part in forming his coaching philosophy.

“Liverpool in the ‘70s, when they played the whole possession stuff and really played football, it was a bit different, and it always attracted me down that road,” he explained.

“That obviously influenced me.”

Before leading Spurs, his managerial career included spells with Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, the Australian national team, Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos and Celtic.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Wednesday, July 24, 2013: The official attendance of 95,446 is announced as Liverpool take on Melbourne Victory during a preseason friendly match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Thus opportunities to manage against Liverpool in a competitive setting have not been forthcoming, though he was in charge of Melbourne Victory for the Reds’ pre-season clash in 2013.

A fixture with Premier League points on the line will be a little different though, and much has changed since Brendan Rodgers took his side down under.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023