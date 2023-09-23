Ange Postecoglou became Tottenham’s new manager in the summer and has readily admitted to growing up a Liverpool fan, a “massive” one at that.

Spurs have found a manager who certainly talks the talk, and their early results have been positive with 13 points from the first 15, the same as Liverpool.

Postecoglou, the Greek-born Australian, has taken a rather unorthodox road to the Premier League, but he has long been inspired by Liverpool.

The 58-year-old grew up as a Red in the 1970s and ‘80s, a golden era for the club, and he recently joked with Gary Lineker that he’s only just taken his posters down.

“I was a massive Liverpool fan. I loved Bill Shankly, I loved the boot room, the whole story,” the Spurs boss told Lineker on BBC’s Football Focus.

“Are you still a Liverpool fan?” Lineker questioned, to which Postecoglou jokingly replied: “Well, I’ve taken the posters down mate, last week!”

Just in time for Liverpool’s upcoming visit to his new side on September 30, Spurs fans ought to be pleased!

It was quite the era to watch the Reds, and Postecoglou has been open about it playing a part in forming his coaching philosophy.

“Liverpool in the ‘70s, when they played the whole possession stuff and really played football, it was a bit different, and it always attracted me down that road,” he explained.

“That obviously influenced me.”

Before leading Spurs, his managerial career included spells with Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, the Australian national team, Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos and Celtic.

Thus opportunities to manage against Liverpool in a competitive setting have not been forthcoming, though he was in charge of Melbourne Victory for the Reds’ pre-season clash in 2013.

A fixture with Premier League points on the line will be a little different though, and much has changed since Brendan Rodgers took his side down under.