Mohamed Salah‘s goal contributions for Liverpool continue to come thick and fast and it is no different on the European stage, as he showed against LASK.

There had been widespread debate around what Salah’s role in the Europa League ought to entail, with the competition affording a rare chance to give him a rest.

The Egyptian will not have thought the same way, but that is exactly what Klopp did by starting him on the bench in the first group game at LASK.

It did not stop the inevitable, though. After being introduced for Ryan Gravenberch in the 74th minute, he needed only 14 minutes on the pitch to score.

A pinpoint strike between the goalkeeper’s legs, after being fed by Darwin Nunez, was Liverpool’s third goal of the night and sealed the victory after yet another successful comeback.

But it was not just any goal, it was his 42nd in European competition for the Reds and, as per Opta, that is the joint-most of any player for an English club.

The only other player to reach that tally was Arsenal‘s Thierry Henry.

As exclusive lists go, this one is right up there, and what makes it all the more impressive for Salah is that he reached 42 goals in 67 games, and Henry hit the milestone in 81.

The 31-year-old has been his influential self so far this season, scoring three and assisting four in the first six games.

He is consistently contributing to the scoreboard, with his goal at LASK ensuring he has either scored or assisted in each of his last 12 appearances for Liverpool.

Enjoy him and appreciate every moment, we are continually witnessing greatness.