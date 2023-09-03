Jurgen Klopp has issued an emphatic response to ongoing rumours over Mo Salah‘s future, with Dominik Szoboszlai also stressing his commitment.

Despite Liverpool rejecting an informal £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad out of hand earlier this week, speculation has not died down.

Instead, the buildup to Sunday’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa was dominated by coverage in the English media over a new offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Salah started at Anfield and scored the third goal of the game, embracing Klopp at full-time as the club hold firm over their position.

Liverpool have remained insistent that Salah is not for sale – and according to both the manager and his new No. 8, the player himself has made it clear he intends to stay.

“He played a top game. Mo had to work super hard, super hard, and he did,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the game.

“I never had, and don’t have now, doubts about his future, his commitment to this club.

“Believe me, you cannot imagine how much fuss the whole world makes and how calm we are with it. It’s how it is.

“He’s our player, he wants to play here. That’s it.”

In his post-match press conference Klopp was asked directly whether Liverpool’s stance remains the same, with the transfer window open in Saudi Arabia until Thursday.

“Yes,” was his straightforward reply.

Elsewhere, Szoboszlai – who opened the scoring against Villa in stunning fashion – told AFP that Salah had informed team-mates he “wants to stay.”

“It is football, everyone is talking. We are really happy that he has stayed,” the midfielder said.

“We are of course speaking between each other but he wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us.

“We are really happy. We need people in the team like him.”