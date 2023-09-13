Naby Keita is yet to make his Werder Bremen debut as he is being “wrapped in cotton wool” following his latest injury setback.

The midfielder left Anfield on a free transfer this summer, bringing his five-year stay at Anfield to an end.

He amassed 129 appearances in an injury-hit Reds career and his bad luck with fitness appears to have followed him to Germany.

Keita joined the Bundesliga side in June following the expiry of his Liverpool deal but was almost immediately struck down by an adductor muscle injury during pre-season.

BILD have reported that the midfielder is being “wrapped in cotton wool” as he awaits his first appearance for Werder Bremen.

It comes after Keita’s medical was said to have left “no reason to worry” despite reports that the club’s medical staff were “sceptical” about his fitness record.

BILD added that the Guinea international’s arrival had been treated as a “great source of hope” for the German side’s upcoming prospects, but that enthusiasm has now been dampened somewhat.

It is now said that “the euphoria has faded” given the 28-year-old’s lack of availability since joining the club in the summer.

Liverpool fans know all too well that Keita can’t be overly relied upon when it comes to getting out on the pitch.

The midfielder arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2018, with an agreement having been struck between Liverpool and RB Leipzig 12 months earlier.

His spell on Merseyside was hampered by a string of various short-term injury issues and he failed to firmly nail down a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Keita waved goodbye to the Kop following the final home game of last season against Aston Villa and has not registered a competitive club appearance since.

He was involved for his country over the summer as he captained Guinea in clashes with Brazil and Egypt prior to his latest injury, but a timeline for his Bundesliga return having left RB Leipzig five years ago remains unclear.