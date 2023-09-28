A second-string Liverpool team were far too good for Leicester at Anfield, as those in the media lauded various aspects of the 3-1 victory.

The Reds took on the Foxes in the League Cup third on Wednesday evening, and despite going 1-0 down early on, their quality shone through.

Cody Gakpo equalised shortly after half-time, finishing well in front of the Kop, before substitute Dominik Szoboszlai scored a Steven Gerrard-esque stunner.

Diogo Jota wrapped up the win in the dying minutes, scoring with a back-heeled effort, finishing off a pleasing night for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

Here’s the best media reaction to Liverpool’s victory.

The Reds really are in a good place at the moment, following yet another win…

Adam Bate of Sky Sports feels Liverpool’s depth is key at the moment, also touching upon their ability to come from behind:

“Liverpool are approaching six months now since their last defeat. While they have kept only one clean sheet in all competitions this season, such is the firepower available to Klopp, that is not proving a problem. There are so many goals in this squad. “Mohamed Salah and Nunez scored in the win over West Ham at the weekend. Against Leicester, it was Gakpo and Szoboszlai. Jota added late gloss in both games. Luis Diaz, a scorer in the first two games of the season, was not required. “Seven different players have found the net in this run of seven victories, a sequence that has been unusual given that Liverpool have actually fallen behind in five of those matches and had to overcome an equaliser in one of the other two. “Going behind so regularly hints at the fact that are still issues for Klopp to address. His once fluent side is not quite at its best. “The encouraging aspect for Liverpool is that they no longer need to be. They are creating so many chances that the wins will surely keep coming.”

Liverpool’s penchant for a 3-1 win recently is obvious, but on Twitter, Michael Reid produced a statistic that highlights how convincing the Reds’ form is:

Liverpool have both won and scored 3+ goals in five consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since January 1986 under Kenny Dalglish. #LFC #LIVLEI — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) September 27, 2023

It was a night where numerous Liverpool players excelled…

This Is Anfield‘s James Nalton enjoyed Curtis Jones‘ performance in a hybrid right-back role:

“Against Leicester, Curtis Jones got a go in the role. It’s obviously something they try in training with different players, and might suit someone as versatile as Jones. “And it did. Even though it was obviously not his most natural role, and may be one that requires more than one game to master, he did good job. As captain for the night, too. “He dropped in to build play from centre-back positions at times, and went as far as No. 8 positions in midfield. “When Liverpool were pressing high, from opposition goal-kicks for example, Ibrahima Konate drifted wide into a right-back position forming a back three with Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas, while Jones remained further up in order to apply pressure. “Bajcetic replaced Jones with around 25 minutes to go to have another go in this position himself, but in the Scouser, Liverpool may have found another viable option in this role in Alexander-Arnold’s-absence.”

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph had to focus on the magnificent Szoboszlia, who looks like a game-changing signing:

“Like the wittiest comedian in a room of hecklers, Liverpool are mastering the comeback. “For the fifth time in eight fixtures, Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered from a goal down with another exhibition of brute attacking force. And as in the previous fixtures, they were inspired by the number 8 whose resemblance to Steven Gerrard grows by the game. “Dominik Szoboszlai had been introduced as a second half substitute for five minutes before slamming into the top corner at the Kop end, nonchalantly taking control of proceedings in the manner which is already becoming customary.”

On Twitter, Henry Jackson was another who couldn’t downplay the impact Szoboszlai is having:

Enjoyed that. Thought Liverpool were brilliant. Jones superb, Gakpo and Jota showing just how strong our attacking depth is, and then there's Szoboszlai. He feels like the Alisson and Van Dijk level signing the midfield has needed for so long. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 27, 2023

Samuel Meade of the Mirror felt Gakpo enjoyed a good night at the office:

“The forward landscape at Anfield is not an easy one to navigate, unless perhaps your Mo Salah. Otherwise it is effectively four men for two places as Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota look to prove themselves. “Gakpo has been in and out of the starting XI since the season began but taking his chances will be crucial if he wants to make himself undroppable. “His smart touch, turn and finish showed exactly what he’s capable of leading the line – something that won’t have gone unnoticed by his manager.”

Is something special starting to brew again at Anfield?

Nalton senses potential trophy glory this season, with Liverpool’s squad depth as good as it has ever been: