Revealed: First look at Liverpool FC squad photo for 2023/24

The team for 2023/24 is locked in and we have the first look at the official squad photo for Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool 2.0.

There is something quite satisfying about a squad photo, a snapshot in time preserved for the present and for future generations.

Liverpool’s first squad picture was taken back in the 1890s, and over the decades there have been distinct changes in how they are posed, though in modern years, it is quite uniformed.

As is the case with the 2023/24 edition, which sees Klopp, his senior players and members of staff pose for the camera at the AXA Training Centre.

Key departures have shuffled positions, with Virgil van Dijk now sitting next to the manager and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite side after taking on the roles as captain and vice-captain.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally altered) The official Liverpool squad for the 23/24 season pose for the squad shot at AXA Training Centre on September 23, 2023 in Kirkby, England. Back Row: John Achterberg (Goalkeeping Coach), Ryan Gravenberch, Jarrell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Joel Matip, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez, Claudio Taffarel (Goalkeeping Coach). Middle Row: Jonathan Power (Doctor), Jack Robinson (Assistant Goalkeeping Coach), Peter Krawietz (Assistant Manager), Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Ben Doak, Pepijn Lijnders (Assistant Manager), Vitor Matos (Elite Development Coach). Front Row: Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah,Virgil Van Dijk (Captain), Jurgen Klopp (Team Manager) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Vice Captain), Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Youngsters Ben Doak, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley take their place in the photo, all with a role to play this season – and the hope is the latter makes a successful return from a back injury.

They make up three new faces when compared to the 2022/23 squad photo, with 10 player departures ensuring it is a new-look side.

And it is one that Klopp has been vocal about his love for in recent weeks, especially after seeing its spirit having needed to come from a goal behind to win on four occasions already.

“I have said that this team is one that I love already, and I think in our opening five league games people will have been able to share that kind of feeling,” Klopp penned in his pre-West Ham programme notes.

“At a club like Liverpool it is not possible to just love a team at the end of its journey, it has to start when it begins.

“Of course, you can see the imperfections and the things that need to improve.

“You can also have moments when it isn’t as easy to believe but hopefully with this team our supporters are able to see what it is about and also the possibilities of what it could become.”

