Liverpool’s Europa League draw has set up a family reunion for Alexis Mac Allister as prepares to face his brother at Union SG.

The Reds were placed in Group E in Friday’s group stage draw in Monaco, where they will also come up against LASK and Toulouse.

The two meetings with Belgian side Union SG will hold special significance for Mac Allister, with his brother Kevin set to line up for the opposition.

Kevin sent a simple message to his brother that was captured on Union SG’s Twitter account, declaring “see you soon, bro” upon hearing news of the draw.

The older sibling – aged 25 – signed for the Belgian Pro League outfit this summer in a move from Argentinos Juniors, where Alexis also played in his younger days.

Union SG qualified for the 2023/24 Europa League by defeating Lugano 3-0 on aggregate in the play-off round.

They finished second in the regular league season, before dropping to third place during the ‘Championship Round’ that takes place between the top four clubs in Belgium.

Unlike his younger brother, Kevin plays as a defender and will be hoping to keep Liverpool out in a bid to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

The rest of squad were also visibly delighted to hear that they will come up against Liverpool as they were seen reacting to the news while on a flight home from the Lugano clash.

Alexis and Kevin are both sons of former footballer Carlos Mac Allister, who also played for Argentinos Juniors across the 1980s and 1990s and now represents Alexis as his agent.

The Reds will be hoping to make light work of Group E as they look to progress to the latter stages and reach what would be Jurgen Klopp‘s fifth European final as Liverpool manager.

The Europa League gets underway on September 21, with the final group stage game taking place on December 14.