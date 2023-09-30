Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Liverpool were individually and collectively superb, battling with 10 and then nine men and somehow being denied even a point right at the death.

Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool

Premier League (7), Tottenham Stadium

September 30, 2023

Goals: Son 36′, Matip OG 90+6′; Gakpo 45+5′

Sent-off: Jones 27′, Jota 69′

Alisson Becker – 8 (out of 10)

Likely wouldn’t have saved the goal anyway but Ali went a-wandering outside his post, which was odd and unhelpful. Beaten by a strike onto the post too in the first half.

Started the second 45 minutes with a brilliant tip around the post though, followed by a class tip-over from Son’s volley. Really calm claims aerially. Absolutely no chance with the last one.

Joe Gomez – 8

Got forward to great effect a number of times but had nobody running near post to aim towards with his low deliveries.

Defensively he was really good again, not just one-on-ones but also covering behind his centre-backs at times, especially on the hour mark to deny a certain tap-in otherwise.

Joel Matip – 8

Questions perhaps his way over the goal as he neither cut out the cross nor had Son covered behind him, but made up for it at the other end as he dummied to allow the ball to reach Gakpo for the leveller.

Not sure this was a truly elite level masterclass at the back, but it was one of being relentlessly in the way, frequently annoying, constantly just there with a toe or a clearance or a word in the ear of a Spurs forward.

And then…a toe in the wrong angle, to lash a clearance top corner and consign the Reds to defeat at the last possible moment.

Virgil van Dijk – 9 – Man of the Match

Like Matip wasn’t quite aware enough or quick enough to deny Son, but impacted the other end by nodding across the face of goal to assist Gakpo.

Some good headed clearances after the restart as the Reds came under pressure and to be frank, was imperious in the second half to lead the back line, get blocks and challenges in when needed and even remain a bit of a threat at the other end.

Andy Robertson – 8

Maybe should have scored early on from a rebound but it was a good reaction save in fairness. Most of Spurs’ best build-up came down the opposite flank so Robertson wasn’t always as tested as Gomez, but neither did he seem to get forward as frequently as his teammate.

One brilliant defensive recovery sprint saw him close out Udogie and a moment of real danger; later went wing-back and caused a bit of a nuisance, added himself to the lengthy bookings list and stood up well to Kulusevski’s constant cutting in.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7

A few cynical fouls in the first half and not always the incision in passing we’ve come to expect from him.

Did get booked and maybe treaded a fine line himself for another; improved in his control of the game when we needed it though and was a decent performer overall.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8

Cannon for a right boot. It’s lovely watching him glide about and spray passes, but on this occasion it didn’t quite come together where or when we needed it most, or at least not often enough.

He did provide the big pass to Van Dijk in the build-up to our equaliser, but the No.8 was too often guilty of being closed down or sloppy simple passes for the first hour or so.

Came big in the latter stages when it was backs to the wall.

Curtis Jones – 6

Made a typically good start to the match, linking well and working back when he needed to – but was shown a yellow card just before the half-hour mark which, after a VAR check, was upgraded to red.

As ever, the debate is the rules vs the reality of speed of elite-level football, and Jones rolling his foot over the ball and onto Bissouma’s shin resulted in his sending off and what will now be a three-match ban.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Didn’t ultimately do anything to make the highlights reel, and yet was absolutely magical.

His touch, his ability to draw out defenders, his change of direction and ball-carrying were all of the highest calibre and Spurs had to go two on one against him even a man up.

Was always our outlet, often directly from Alisson, until he was replaced so we could have some sort of midfield and no attack whatsoever.

A few unbelievable moments such as a threaded pass to Diaz which should have resulted in a goal.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Good movement to help find spaces in the final third early on, before moving mostly right wing after the red card to Jones.

Was caught in a tackle towards the end of the first half and seemed to be hurt; continued initially but was subbed off at half-time.

Oh – but before that happened, he spun brilliantly to rocket in an equaliser, his third goal in 14 days after a slow start to the season in productivity terms.

Luis Diaz – 7

A little quiet early on but rattled in a brilliant finish just after the red card – only to be ruled offside. Was he? We’re still waiting to officially see so, in the UK at least, by the full-time whistle. Should have scored soon after anyway when played in by Salah.

Not his busiest, most impactful match by a long stretch and has maybe faded a little the last couple of games after his big start to the season, but also it’s hard to be in the game so much when you’re down a man away from home.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (on for Gakpo, 46′) – 2 – Came on. Fouled someone. Fouled someone again for a yellow. Fouled someone again for a red.

Ibrahima Konate (on for Gomez, 73′) – 7 – On to make a back three, with not much ahead. Plenty of clearances and blocks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (on for Diaz, 73′) – 6 – Did not look anywhere near match sharp and gambled badly in the build-up for 2-1.

Wataru Endo (on for Salah, 73′) – 6 – Worked hard in our 3-5-0 formation.

Ryan Gravenberch (on for Mac Allister, 80′) – 6 – Made a few runs, got in the way plenty.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Elliott, Nunez

Jurgen Klopp – 9

Klopp’s job here was about line-up management after the red cards and injuries came, and despite the late defeat it can’t be argued that he got it very right.

The boss reshuffled the team over and over and made us solidly set-up and hard to break down, while still retaining the effort and ability to break forward the odd time.

A hurtful late loss, but not because of tactics – we looked pretty decent at 11 vs 11 too.