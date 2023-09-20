Trent Alexander-Arnold was a notable absentee in training as Jurgen Klopp‘s side prepared for their trip to Austria.

Liverpool geared themselves up for the start of their first Europa League campaign since 2016 and 25 players were part of Wednesday’s training squad ahead of the meeting with LASK.

They did so without Alexander-Arnold, who was not seen with the squad during preparations with the squad on Thursday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has been nursing a hamstring injury and missed the 3-1 win over Wolves, having already withdrawn from the England that faced Ukraine and Scotland.

There was also no sign of Thiago in Wednesday’s session, with the Spaniard having remained unavailable for the trip to Molineux.

Klopp gave little details regarding a timeline for Thiago‘s return prior to the Wolves game, simply disclosing that the midfielder had been “running” in recent sessions.

Stefan Bajcetic is nearing his return to the pitch for the Reds having earned himself 26 minutes while on international duty with Spain U21s during the break.

Adrian was seen in training with the squad, but he will not be eligible to face LASK having not been included in Jurgen Klopp‘s Europa League squad for the group stages.

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian*, Jaros, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Endo, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak

*Not eligible for Europa League.