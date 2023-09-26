Trent Alexander-Arnold trained with the Liverpool squad on Wednesday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The right-back has been sidelined since the 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield at the start of the month having picked up the issue prior to the international break.

The Reds are preparing to face Leicester in the League Cup third round on Wednesday night and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has not ruled out an appearance from the new vice-captain.

“Trent trained yesterday with us but it was just in the rondo and the ball possession with the counter-pressing, but he was outstanding,” Lijnders told the club’s official website.

“You see him instantly, of course. He is with the team training, I am not sure if he will be ready, we will see today.”

The assistant manager later confirmed in his press conference, however, that “tomorrow comes too early for him.”

Lijnders was also full of praise for Joe Gomez, who has stepped in to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back in his absence.

“But then if we speak about Trent we have to make a compliment to Joe Gomez because the way he played the role, played the role in his way but still being able to come inside as well, was just incredible,” he continued.

“His level and attitude, just a big compliment to him because you are replacing one of the best full-backs in the world.

“He did really, really well. That’s good and shows a lot about our squad as well, that we can have that.”