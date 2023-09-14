Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be closing on his return from injury, but the Liverpool right-back was not part of Thursday’s 26-man training squad.

Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring injury late into the 3-0 win over Aston Villa on September 3, ruling him out of England duty.

The 24-year-old had been given a two-week timeframe for his recovery, leading to doubts over his inclusion for the trip to Wolves on Saturday.

That appeared to have been confirmed early on Thursday, with Alexander-Arnold part of the group to return to the AXA Training Centre but not involved in outdoor training.

But it has since emerged that, while he was not among the 26 players to train, the No. 66 was pictured outside wearing his boots.

In full gear, that would suggest Alexander-Arnold has been cleared for light training, with Jurgen Klopp expected to give an update on his fitness during a press conference at 12.15pm on Friday.

Liverpool granted a day off for their four South American internationals, with Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all missing the session after long journeys back to Merseyside.

They are likely to rejoin the group on Friday and, Alisson aside, could be in line for places on the bench at Molineux, rather than as starters.

16-year-old goalkeeper Kornel Misciur was called up to #LFC first-team training on Thursday. Signed from Hull in March, now first-choice with the U18s. pic.twitter.com/JTQumCLLOc — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) September 14, 2023

With a senior goalkeeper missing, a new face was involved in training as 16-year-old Kornel Misciur joined Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros and Fabian Mrozek for drills.

Miscuir arrived at Liverpool from Hull in March, and having signed his first-year scholarship in the summer is currently first choice with the U18s.

There was also room in the training squad for Bobby Clark, Jarell Quansah, James McConnell and Calum Scanlon, along with permanent fixture Ben Doak.

Stefan Bajcetic joined the squad, too, after working in the gym the AXA, but Thiago missed out as he continues to recover from a setback.

Ibrahima Konate was back involved following a hamstring issue, while Virgil van Dijk joined his team-mates though is suspended for the weekend.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez all trained.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mrozek, Miscuir

Defenders: Van Dijk*, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Bajcetic, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

* Suspended for Wolves.