Virgil van Dijk was thrilled with the impact fellow centre-back Jarell Quansah made in his full debut for Liverpool, calling it a “very good start.”

With Van Dijk suspended, Ibrahima Konate not fully fit and Joe Gomez needed at right-back, Jurgen Klopp turned to Quansah for the trip to Wolves.

The 20-year-old made his first start for the club after two substitute appearances, producing an excellent display as one of the standouts in a 3-1 victory.

After the game, Van Dijk could be seen embracing the academy graduate, and speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with LASK in the Europa League, he was asked about Quansah’s start.

“Particularly on the weekend, he was outstanding in my opinion,” the captain said.

“To play away at Wolves, difficult game, he came off [for] the last 10 minutes, but the amount of time he played he was outstanding.

“For him to stay cool-headed, do the job, very solid, he was someone you could build on in that game.

“It was great to see. I was very proud of him, very pleased for him.

“He should just see it as the start, but it was a very good start. He has to keep going, keep working, keep learning.

“But he is at a great club, he’s in a great environment, he’s in a great team in my opinion, so keep going.

“Hopefully he’ll be very important in the now and in the future for the club.”

With the club opting against another centre-back signing in the summer transfer window, Quansah stands to see more game time as the campaign progresses.

It was an unpopular decision among supporters as deadline day passed, with the likes of Levi Colwill, Micky van de Ven and Goncalo Inacio linked.

But Klopp clearly has faith in his No. 78 as backup to Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Joel Matip, with the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reporting that the manager blocked a summer loan.

The journalist has explained that Quansah had “plenty of offers to leave temporarily again,” having spent the second half of last season with Bristol Rovers.

Klopp is said to have “vetoed” any transfer, as he “trusts” the youngster to perform when called upon.