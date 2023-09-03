Liverpool are back at Anfield to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

After a seriously hard-fought win against Newcastle, the Reds are back at Anfield with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa the visitors.

Unusually for Liverpool, there was a deadline day signing this week as Ryan Gravenberch completed his move from Bayern Munich. He won’t be involved for this one, though, because he wasn’t registered in time.

With seven points from nine so far, a Liverpool win today would present a surprisingly good start to the season despite the obstacles the Reds have had to overcome.

With a makeshift backline, Aston Villa will pose problems but Anfield will be behind Liverpool all the way.

Into these, Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 11pm in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on USA Newtork and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s match vs. Aston Villa on the following channels worldwide:

