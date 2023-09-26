Liverpool owner Tom Werner was in attendance for each of the club’s last two games, with Fenway Sports Group showing a “united front.”

The Reds are unbeaten so far this season, and in each of their last three fixtures have come away as 3-1 victors, including against LASK and West Ham.

In the stands for both of those wins was Werner, who serves as Liverpool chairman and is part of the ownership group, FSG, alongside the likes of John W. Henry and Mike Gordon.

Werner watched as Jurgen Klopp‘s side twice fought back from 1-0 down, with goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota showcasing the wealth of attacking options in the squad.

But it was unclear why the 73-year-old had flown over from Boston for those particular games, with Henry’s last visit at least timed with the end of the transfer window.

The Liverpool Echo‘s David Powell has explained, though, that Werner’s trip was to “connect with senior leadership in person.”

FSG’s aim is to “demonstrate a united front,” which is timely as results are improving under Klopp following a major overhaul throughout the summer.

Sources have indicated that criticism of FSG from supporters of both Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox has “not gone unnoticed,” with there a clear decision to face up to this.

It is closing on a year since the US owners confirmed their intention to sell the club, though this was later scaled back to partial investment.

There has been little movement in that sense, despite repeated reports from journalists on Merseyside that a deal would be struck ‘soon’, but the demand for FSG to sell has also died down somewhat.

The Echo‘s report suggests that Werner’s meetings with senior figures, including Klopp himself, could determine “what direction the club go.”

Two examples of this come in the appointment of a sporting director, with Jorg Schmadtke only holding an interim position, along with plans for the January transfer window.

Powell adds: “Sources claim that the focus remains on a long-term future for FSG at both Liverpool and the Red Sox.”

This comes following comments from Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan, on the SportsPro Media Podcast’s ‘Ask a CEO’ series in August, insisting those within the club are “focused on winning trophies.”

“Everything we do is in the best interests of the club,” Hogan explained.

“There is going to be criticism, there is going to be pressure, but that is part of working in an environment that is as public as Liverpool is.

“It comes with the territory, you have to keep your head down, keep going and keep doing the best that you can for the club.

“The team that I work alongside cares very deeply.

“Of course they care about results on the pitch but they also care greatly about the club itself and doing the right thing for the club.”