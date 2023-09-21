Liverpool have confirmed a new role for women’s record goalscorer Natasha Dowie, who has announced her retirement at the age of 35.

Dowie took in two spells with Liverpool during a globetrotting career which saw her play for 14 different clubs in six different countries.

The striker, who also represented England, netted 47 times for the Reds to become their all-time leading goalscorer, with her final goals coming last season.

After a loan spell back at Liverpool in 2022/23, Dowie has decided to end her playing career, confirming her retirement on Thursday.

Liverpool have now confirmed she will take up a role as women’s ambassador, which will see her work with both the girls’ and boys’ academies and the LFC Foundation.

“I’m so excited and I think why this club is so special is what they do for players,” she told LiverpoolFC.com.

“I’m going to be Liverpool’s women ambassador, which I’m so proud of.

“I’m going to be getting involved with the U18s at the academy with the boys, I’m going to be working with LFC Foundation, I’ve been doing matchday appearances, working the lounges, doing Q&As and obviously doing my LFCTV stuff as well, which I love.

“It’s just a nice package, it has everything that I enjoy doing.

“But more than anything, representing this club, I’m hungry, I’m still hungry. I cannot wait, to be honest, for the next chapter.”

Dowie calls Liverpool “home,” having previously spent five years with Everton before moving across Stanley Park in 2012.

It is only fitting, then, that the club will provide her a sendoff at Anfield for the women’s Merseyside derby on October 15, with a guard of honour before kickoff.

Now, though, she will continue her work behind the scenes, with her role as part of the U18s setup particularly interesting – as one of few female coaches in the men’s setup.