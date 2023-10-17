Liverpool have rewarded an exciting young winger with his first professional contract, with Trent Kone-Doherty agreeing to new terms with the club.

Kone-Doherty joined the Reds last summer from Derry City and linked up with the under-18s, immediately showcasing his pace and ability on the ball.

He scored 11 goals before injury ended his debut season prematurely, but this season has already seen the youngster called up to join first-team training, an experience he was “thankful for.”

“I was walking [up] kind of fast, just smiling. I was really happy and thankful,” he reflected on the moment back in September.

“Because it came so fast, I didn’t have too much time to think. I went up and it was a really good experience. I really enjoyed it and I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

After turning 17 at the end of June, Konate-Doherty was then eligible to turn his scholarship into a professional contract and the club confirmed the deal on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old has started the new season brightly with six goals, he scored on his U21s debut and has also notched a hat-trick for the U18s.

Kone-Doherty is fearless on the ball and is eager to take on the opposition at every opportunity, a trait you hope he will keep for the long-term as he progresses up the ranks.

“I feel like I play my best game when I play fearless, to be honest,” Kone-Doherty told the club’s website of his game.

“I try to just back myself no matter who I’m playing against. I think my dad kind of drilled it into me when I was younger.”

The youngster is a versatile option in attack, as while he typically operates on the left, he has also been deployed on the right at academy level.