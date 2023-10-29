Alexis Mac Allister is in danger of missing next month’s trip to Man City having picked up his latest booking in the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Reds made light work of Steve Cooper’s side on Sunday afternoon to secure a win and a clean sheet that puts them on 23 points after 10 Premier League games.

Mac Allister impressed in the holding role at Anfield and helped Jurgen Klopp‘s side on their way to securing all three points, but his second-half yellow card left him somewhat on the edge of further punishment.

The Argentine now has four Premier League bookings to his name this season – and his next would see him suspended for the following fixture.

Just two domestic fixtures separate Liverpool from a huge clash with Man City at the end of November, and Mac Allister faces the prospect of missing out on that particular meeting.

A booking against Luton next time out would mean Mac Allister missing the visit of Brentford on November 12.

But if he is instead shown a yellow card against Brentford, he will be forced to sit out at the Etihad after the international break, with a one-game ban for five bookings.

Mac Allister was sent off during the 3-1 win over Bournemouth back in August for a challenge on Ryan Christie, but the decision was later overturned following an appeal to the FA.

Despite that, the World Cup winner has collected four yellow cards in the league to this point and is on the brink of a suspension in his near future.

He will almost certainly serve a one-game ban for reaching that tally at some point in 2023/24, with yellow cards not wiped until matchday 32 in the Premier League.

Mac Allister was instrumental in the Reds’ latest win over Nottingham Forest, operating in the No. 6 position as he has done for the majority of the campaign so far.

The Argentine will be keen to avoid missing any key games, but his next booking will put him out of action for one match regardless.