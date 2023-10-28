There are plenty to pick from, but Liverpool’s goalkeeper offered an intriguing choice when asked to name his best Premier League moment.

Alisson has been a game-changer between the sticks since arriving in 2018, making 241 appearances and becoming arguably the greatest stopper on the planet in the process.

His last-gasp save against Napoli helped the Reds on their way to lifting a sixth European Cup in Madrid, and he became the unlikeliest of match-winners by scoring a dramatic late header against West Brom 2021.

Neither of those instances got the nod when the Brazilian was asked to pick his favourite, however, with his recent Save of the Month against Newcastle taking that crown instead.

Alisson described it as a “really difficult save” when recalling his acrobatic efforts that prevented Miguel Almiron from getting on the scoresheet at St. James’ Park back in August.

“As a goalkeeper, you have to go for every ball. You never just look at the ball just going into the net,” the 31-year-old explained in an interview with the Premier League.

“You have to always try because it’s what I did in this one, to be honest. It was a really difficult save, a nice save to look at as well.

“It always feels good and it helped the team at the end of the day with the three points. Both saves are good, are nice, but the save against Newcastle is the one.”

The Reds went on to win the game 2-1 after a dramatic late brace from substitute Darwin Nunez stole the points, despite the side being down to 10 men for the majority of the contest.

It was a win which acted as a springboard for an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign, with Liverpool situated within striking distance of leaders Tottenham despite a difficult opening set of fixtures.

Alisson believes his save in that game could go on to be a defining moment this season, demonstrating his faith that the Reds have what it takes to mount a serious title challenge.

“I have a feeling this one will be special for us,” he continued.

“I’m a goalkeeper, I had to go with the save [as his best Premier League moment] I’m sorry, I think people will be disappointed with me for not picking the [West Brom] goal.

“In a few years, we will have to do another one!”