Andy Carroll scored an incredible long-range strike for his new club over the weekend having made a move to France earlier this summer.

The 34-year-old joined Ligue 2 side Amiens on deadline day after triggering a release clause in his short-term contract with Reading and has since gone on to make seven appearances for the club.

Carroll opened his account in a 4-1 defeat at home to Angers prior to the international break, but his goal against Annecy on Saturday was the one that grabbed the headlines as he got his name on the scoresheet for the second game in a row.

His side went behind early on when Samuel Ntamack opened the scoring from the spot, but the former Reds striker levelled the scoring shortly before the break with an exquisite lob on the volley from distance.

It was to be the final goal in the contest, leaving Amiens in 10th place after the weekend’s fixtures having won four and lost four of their opening 11 games.

The summer switch was something of a change of pace having spent the entirety of his career in England to that point.

Carroll recently told the Daily Mail that the move was motivated by the desire for a “challenge” and that he is enjoying the relative anonymity of living abroad.

He made 58 appearances across his two and a half seasons at Anfield, of which one of those was spent on loan at West Ham in 2012/13.

The striker went on to join the Hammers permanently at the end of his loan spell having failed to quite live up to the £35 million price tag Liverpool paid to prize him from Newcastle in January 2011.

Carroll is, however, remembered fondly for one particular moment from his time at the club.

The former No. 9 scored the winning goal in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Everton during the 2011/12 season in which Kenny Dalglish took the Reds to both of the domestic cup finals.

He now sports the No. 99 jersey for his new employers and looks to have gained a new lease on life having moved abroad during the twilight years of his playing career.