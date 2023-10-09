There were too many Liverpool players who struggled for top form in the 2-2 draw away to Brighton, so the only Red to score above seven may not surprise you.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team were never worthy of a win on the south coast on Sunday afternoon, as they dropped two valuable points that could come back to haunt them later on.

Having fallen behind, Mohamed Salah scored twice before half-time to put Liverpool in front, only for Lewis Dunk to level things up late on.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Salah (7.9) got the highest average rating by a fairly comfortable margin, as he once again proved his vast worth.

The 31-year-old buried his first goal in typcially clinical fashion, and also dispatched his penalty with more confidence than he has other recent spot-kicks.

TIA’s Mark Delgado described Salah as a “delight to watch, even when things aren’t going well for the Reds,” also saying that his “touch is immaculate.”

Tom Maston of Goal hailed the Egyptian’s “unerring finishes for both goals,” as he took his tally to 192 strikes for Liverpool.

In second place a fair bit behind Salah was Dominik Szoboszlai (6.7), who didn’t have his best game, but still had a positive impact after switching to back to the right.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle thought that the Hungarian was “livelier” when he moved to a right-sided No. 8 role in the second half, teeing up Ryan Gravenberch, who somehow missed.

According to FotMob, Szoboszlai won five duels and made four recoveries, but he was also dribbled past on three occasions.

Up next to complete the top three were both Trent Alexander-Arnold (6.3) and Luis Diaz (6.3), although it wasn’t vintage stuff from either.

It was a bad day for Alexis Mac Allister (4.9) against his former club and he got the lowest overall average, but Delgado admitted “you have to feel sorry for him really” as he continues to be played out of position.

Liverpool now have almost two weeks before their next game due to the international break, with the Merseyside derby clash with Everton up next on October 21 (12.30pm).