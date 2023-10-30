Dominik Szoboszlai was a joy to watch in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest, a day which also saw shine on a comfortable afternoon at Anfield.

The Reds picked up one of their comfortable three points of the season so far on Sunday, completely bossing their opponents at Anfield – ending the day with 21 shots to Forest’s nine.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring with a tap-in after Darwin Nunez was thwarted, before the Uruguayan made it 2-0 soon after.

The scoring was completed courtesy of Mohamed Salah, who bagged his eighth Premier League goal of the season after the break following a comical mix up from the visitors.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

When it came to Liverpool’s best player at Anfield, it was never in doubt.

Szoboszlai (8.6) was magnificent throughout against Forest, running the game in midfield and showing why supporters adore him so much.

The Hungarian bagged two assists, one in either in half, and TIA’s Henry Jackson said he was “near-perfect in everything he did, combining technical quality, power and work-rate.”

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo said Szoboszlai was “excellent in assisting the second before a hand in the third,” as his incredible start to his Liverpool career continues.

Next up was Nunez (8.2), who was a menace to Forest’s defence throughout, as he scored clinically and received a standing ovation when he was substituted.

Peter McVitie of Goal thought that the visitors “couldn’t keep track of him,” adding that he “deserved his goal in the first half.”

Virgil van Dijk (7.9) was in third place, following the latest imperious showing from the Dutchman, who was faultless all afternoon.

Jackson described the Liverpool captain as a “colossal player,” while Doyle felt that he “read the Forest danger and mopped up accordingly.”

Ryan Gravenberch (6.3) got the lowest score at Anfield, with the 21-year-old not quite at the races by his recent standards – he was only one of four retained from Thursday.

Liverpool’s next assignment sees them visit Bournemouth in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday evening (7.45pm GMT).