Ryan Gravenberch was outstanding in Liverpool’s 5-1 win against Toulouse in the Europa League, but there were other eye-catching performances on show.

The Reds were back in European action on Thursday evening, as they looked to keep up their 100 percent record in the competition this season.

The victory at home to Toulouse never felt in doubt, with Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah all finding the net.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Liverpool’s best player on the night was unquestionably Gravenberch (8.6), who earned the highest all-round rating at Anfield.

The Dutchman was given a standing ovation when he was replaced in the second half, having found the net and showcased his brilliance on the ball numerous times.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Gravenberch “caused Toulouse plenty of problems with his willingness to keep running” at the defence, as he showed why he is such a highly rated young player.

TIA’s Henry Jackson claimed that “with each passing week, the more it looks as though Gravenberch is an absolute steal,” adding that he “got a huge hug from Jurgen Klopp.”

Endo (8.1) was up next, following a goalscoring outing and an impressive all-round display in defensive midfield.

According to FotMob, the Japanese completed 96 percent of his passes – 67 out of 70 – as well as making nine defensive actions.

Third highest was Nunez (7.8), who may have produced a stunning miss before Gravenberch scored, but found the net clinically before half-time.

Doyle claimed that the 24-year-old “looked sharp” at Anfield, while Jackson felt that his “pace and power made him a constant threat throughout the night.”

Caoimhin Kelleher (6.1) got the lowest overall average score, but this was arguably because he was so untested.