Jurgen Klopp has made a total of six changes from midweek for the final league match before the international break at Brighton.

It has been quite the week where Liverpool are concerned but now their attention lies back with the Premier League action, and there is no doubt they will be fired up.

The Reds are in Brighton without Cody Gakpo due to injury, nor Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota thanks to suspension from the events that transpired at Tottenham.

Alisson, though, is fit and available and on the hunt for his second successive clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back next to Joel Matip, with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson making up the rest of the back four.

With Jones unavailable, Klopp has opted for a midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, who starts as the No. 6, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott – in what is his first league start this season.

Finally, Mohamed Salah can surpass Kenny Dalglish as the club’s leading goalscorer against Brighton today and is joined up top by Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

The bench looks a little different at the AMEX this afternoon due to the abovementioned injuries and suspensions, but Ryan Gravenberch can be turned to as well as Wataru Endo after missing out on the XI.

As for the hosts, ex-Red Adam Lallana starts from the bench while James Milner is absent entirely due to injury.

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gross; Baleba, March; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Substitutes: Steele, Webster, Ven Hecke, Hinshelwood, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Fati, Welbeck

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian Quansah, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Chambers, Endo, Gravenberch, Doak