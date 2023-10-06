Jurgen Klopp has insisted he does not yet know what Alexis Mac Allister‘s long-term position will be at Liverpool.

But the Reds boss is convinced his £35 million summer signing is more than capable of continuing to play as a No. 6 in a midfield that is far more compact than during last season’s struggles.

With Wataru Endo still adapting to life at Anfield after being signed as the most obvious direct replacement for Fabinho, Mac Allister has emerged as Klopp’s first-choice holder in the early stages of this campaign.

However, Klopp played down suggestions that he only sees the Argentine in that role ahead of a weekend trip to Brighton.

This Is Anfield understands Endo in firm contention to start that game amid a suspension to Curtis Jones.

Of Mac Allister, Klopp said: “We didn’t even look for his best position yet. We just use him.

“He is a fantastic player, I love everything about him, super smart tactically and off the pitch as well, so that is really nice to work with.

“If we as a team defend well, he can play definitely the six.

“Did I know that before? I had a guess but I was not sure because I did not know exactly how all the other boys would do defending.

“Because we defend more compact and better than in our bad phases last year, we have small spaces and then it is really good, because he sees the situations really well and we have a really good footballer and it is really cool.

“But best position, he is too young for me to know it but he is a midfielder, I can tell you that. He is a midfielder and I am happy about having him.”