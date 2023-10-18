Albert Riera is in his third managerial job in six months, but the former Liverpool midfielder has not changed clubs for a lack of success.

Last week, Riera was confirmed as manager of Ligue 2 side Bordeaux, leaving Slovakian side NK Celje less than three months after he took over.

His move to Celje only came after the mutual termination of his contract with Olimpija Ljubljana on May, meaning he has held three jobs in the space of six months.

But while he has swapped clubs with regularity, Riera is considered one of the most promising young managers in Europe due to his success so far.

In fact, he left Celje top of the Slovenian PrvaLiga, having led Olimpija to a league and cup double in the same country last season.

The decision to join Bordeaux, a financially troubled club in the French second tier, could come as a surprise to onlookers.

But the 41-year-old has explained that the lure of “home” proved too attractive, having previously left Bordeaux, where he spent two years as a player between 2003 and 2005, feeling unfulfilled.

“[As a] player, I had the feeling of not having given everything, it hurt me a little,” he told reporters last week.

“I felt that one day I would have to return home…

“Today the team is not in a very good time, but the fear or pressure is when you don’t have a job.

“There is no better profession than a football player. They have to have fun.”

“THE” Team ??? THANK YOU NK CELJE, how you treated me last 3 months…special mention to the players, you made my job easier ?? Numbers proving at this moment the one leading the table, who has more possesion & passing more than the rest Wish u bright future! ??@NKCelje pic.twitter.com/uF2zjJm03Q — Albert Riera (@11RIERA11) October 12, 2023

Nevertheless, leaving Celje after just 17 games in charge could be seen as a regrettable move from Riera, who paid tribute to the club on Twitter.

“Thank you NK Celje, [for] how you treated me [the] last three months” he wrote.

“Special mention to the players, you made my job easier.

“[The] numbers prove at this moment [you are] the one leading the table, who has more possession and passes more than the rest.”

Riera added: “But let’s go for the reason I’m here [at Bordeaux], to help this club to be at the place that deserves.

“A coach can’t promise points, wins or trophies…but I can promise that I will give my all.”

Bordeaux are currently 13th in Ligue 2, having won three, drawn three and lost four.