Andy Robertson could be facing a month out, or the rest of 2023, with one determining factor to decide that in the coming 24 hours.

The Scotland captain is on his way back to Merseyside for scans after injuring his shoulder against Spain on Thursday night.

Robertson appears to have sustained a dislocated shoulder after a painful looking challenge with Spain’s goalkeeper in Seville.

The weight of Unai Simon went through Robertson’s right shoulder and immediately he was in discomfort and left the field holding his arm in a makeshift sling.

After the match, Scotland manager Steve Clark told reporters: “It was an immediate decision to take him off, he’ll go back to his club, he’ll be assessed.

“We’ll see how it is, see how it settles down and hopefully he’s good for his club as quickly as possible and he’s ready to help us in November.”

That is an optimistic view of the injury, which could spell weeks or months on the sidelines depending on the severity and if surgery is required.

As explained by injury specialist @physioscout, Robertson’s treatment will depend on “shoulder stability,” with the best-case scenario two to four weeks, and the worst is three to four months.

Concern for shoulder dislocation/sublux for Andy Robertson. Classic injury mechanism of falling on outstretched arm, 90-degree angle. Treatment depends on shoulder stability: Minimal structural damage, no surgery: 2-4 weeks

Surgery required: 3-4 months#LiverpoolFC #YNWA #FPL pic.twitter.com/yJeRIzCHDh — Physio Scout | Football Injury Analysis (@physioscout) October 13, 2023

“If there is confirmation of a shoulder dislocation and the non-surgical route is taken, there is further risk of re-injury and a reoccurrence of the same injury,” it was explained.

“Scans needed to assess the stability of the shoulder joint and whether surgery is necessary,” the account also added.

If Robertson was to be ruled out for weeks, he could miss up to seven Liverpool matches, but if he was to be ruled out for the remainder of the calendar year, that would rise to upward of 17.

For reference, Fulham‘s Palhina suffered a shoulder injury in pre-season and returned to action a month later – so, fingers crossed Robertson is on the spectrum of weeks out, not months!

It means Kostas Tsimikas will need to be turned to by Klopp, who will be keeping a close eye on the Greek international during the break with hopes that he does not befall the same fate.

Tsimikas has made four appearances so far this season and was an unused substitute in the other seven.