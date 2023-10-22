★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fans “can’t stop raving about” Ryan Gravenberch after Merseyside derby start

Ryan Gravenberch attracted rave reviews from his first Premier League start for the Reds during the 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool had to be patient against their blue neighbours and waited until the 75th minute for Mohamed Salah to open the scoring from the spot following Michael Keane’s handball.

The Egyptian later sealed all three points in the dying moments, but it was Gravenberch’s performance in his first league start for the club that got fans talking after the game.

The Netherlands international has been a prominent feature across the League Cup and Europa League so far this season, but the victory over Everton was the first time he has been named from the start in the Premier League for the Reds.

We’re taking a look at what supporters had to say about the Dutchman’s display against Everton.

 

“Sensational” showing

 

A bargain fee?

 

Has he now earned his place?

It is early to be drawing too many conclusions, but Gravenberch already looks to have all the tools to make a big impact at Anfield over the coming years.

The Reds look to have a wealth of exciting options in the middle of the park and will soon be able to welcome Curtis Jones back into the domestic mix after he serves the final game of his suspension against Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the way Gravenberch has adjusted to life at Anfield and has plenty of reason to keep him in the starting XI moving forward.

At just 21 years of age, there is hopefully there is plenty more to come from the midfielder this season and beyond!

