Ryan Gravenberch attracted rave reviews from his first Premier League start for the Reds during the 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool had to be patient against their blue neighbours and waited until the 75th minute for Mohamed Salah to open the scoring from the spot following Michael Keane’s handball.

The Egyptian later sealed all three points in the dying moments, but it was Gravenberch’s performance in his first league start for the club that got fans talking after the game.

The Netherlands international has been a prominent feature across the League Cup and Europa League so far this season, but the victory over Everton was the first time he has been named from the start in the Premier League for the Reds.

We’re taking a look at what supporters had to say about the Dutchman’s display against Everton.

“Sensational” showing

Special mention to Ryan Gravenberch, he was sensational on his first PL start. ?? pic.twitter.com/wLqYgYr3Vx — Samuel (@SamueILFC) October 22, 2023

I can't stop raving about Ryan Gravenberch. A lot of you doubted him and doubted me when I told you he'd be class for us. This is just the beginning. His ceiling is that of a world-class player. A complete box to box midfielder. What I saw at Ajax is still there. Dutch Star Boy. — Luffy ?? (@StrawHatShonen) October 22, 2023

Ryan Gravenberch vs Everton 62 mins

31/32 successful passes

97% pass accuracy

1 chance created

2/2 success dribbles

7 ball recoveries

3 interceptions

6/8 ground duels won

Most fouled player today. pic.twitter.com/IGP3reFHg9 — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) October 21, 2023

Gravenberch is going to be some player — Tom Fairclough (@Tom_fairclough9) October 22, 2023

Gravenberch superb so far here. Diaz needs to be more of a killer in the final third. Prevents him from being truly world-class. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 21, 2023

£34m, someone lock up schmadtke for daylight robbery. pic.twitter.com/6v0beCquzr — – (@JoshLFC1909) October 22, 2023

A bargain fee?

Ryan Gravenberch vs Everton: Talking about oozing quality… £34m for this specimen is one of the best value deals in a long time. Schmadtke’s absolutely pantsed Bayern. [@1947production]pic.twitter.com/doJfMdTfI1 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 22, 2023

Thought Gravenberch looked great yesterday in the first half ?? Going to be a big player now and in the future for The Reds. £34 million ??? pic.twitter.com/dCxM6s0tc8 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 22, 2023

Ryan Gravenberch vs Everton ?? We’ve got another gem in our hands. £34m is an absolute bargain. [@1947production] pic.twitter.com/etlUYsK7ma — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) October 22, 2023

Am I the only one seeing a similarity between Gini and Gravenberch? The play style is very similar for me, and he’s almost more energetic than Gini. Absolute steal signing yet again? pic.twitter.com/m9itERcz75 — Elias ?? (@LFC_Elias) October 22, 2023

Ryan Gravenberch is an absolute steal. How did he not play at Bayern? — TJS (@tommy_schultz) October 21, 2023

Has he now earned his place?

Really not sure we're going to see Mac Allister move forward you know. Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott… There's not going to be a rush to shift him into that mix. Jury still out on whether we need more of a specialist, but it probably works in 90% of games. — James Martin (@JamesMartin013) October 21, 2023

Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones & Elliott wow we are set https://t.co/khbOePnRXj — . (@DK01__) October 22, 2023

Takeaways from the Mersey side derby:

Nunez should never be benched

Salah is the best player in the prem

Gravenberch should start in our midfield 3 — riles (@Riles340) October 21, 2023

Mac Allister, Gravenberch & Szoboszlai We will be there. — – (@AnfieldRd96) October 21, 2023

Gravenberch & Szoboszlai our midfield sorted for another 10 years ??? — Stevo (@stevo_mulryan) October 21, 2023

It is early to be drawing too many conclusions, but Gravenberch already looks to have all the tools to make a big impact at Anfield over the coming years.

The Reds look to have a wealth of exciting options in the middle of the park and will soon be able to welcome Curtis Jones back into the domestic mix after he serves the final game of his suspension against Nottingham Forest next weekend.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted with the way Gravenberch has adjusted to life at Anfield and has plenty of reason to keep him in the starting XI moving forward.

At just 21 years of age, there is hopefully there is plenty more to come from the midfielder this season and beyond!