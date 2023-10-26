★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 26, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Toulouse FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Fans convinced Liverpool “fleeced” Bayern for “off the scale” Ryan Gravenberch

With Ryan Gravenberch producing his best performance yet in Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over Toulouse, fans were left asking why Bayern Munich let him go.

It remains early days in Gravenberch’s career on Merseyside, but the Dutchman has barely put a foot wrong so far.

Thursday night saw him make a second consecutive start – and his fifth for the club – and he pulled out an outstanding showing against Toulouse.

Gravenberch’s night was capped by his first Anfield goal to make it 4-1, with supporters giving him a standing ovation when he was brought off late on.

A £38.5 million signing from Bayern, the 21-year-old is now just one off equalling his tally of starts for the German club in less than two months at Liverpool.

Following the Reds’ third win in three in the Europa League, supporters were baffled by how Liverpool were able to sign him for so little.

It was a clear fumble from Bayern in not maximising the potential of Gravenberch, but it is an error that has benefited Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool.

Freed from working under Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel, the young midfielder now appears to have the right manager to nurture his talents, and it is already showing.

After an impressive display in the Merseyside derby at the weekend, Gravenberch took another step towards establishing himself against Toulouse.

In doing so, he kept up his record of a goal or assist in every Europa League game so far.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023