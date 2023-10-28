Liverpool host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend, and the game could well be decided by key duels out wide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side beat Everton 2-0 in their last league outing, prior to their Europa League victory against Toulouse, with the matches coming thick and fast.

Liverpool next assignment sees them welcome Forest to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, with the Reds winning 3-2 in a nervy corresponding fixture last season.

Steve Cooper’s men are currently 15th in the table, following a mixed bag of results, and a home win is essential for the Merseysiders in the title race.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, This Is Anfield’s Henry Jackson got in touch with journalist Matt Davies (@MattDavies_NP) to discuss Forest’s form, Liverpool’s title hopes and more.

How pleased are you with Nottingham Forest’s start to the season?

Obviously drawing with Luton after being 2-0 up was a bit of a nightmare.

With those two points, Nottingham would have been 11th and feeling happy, but it did take the shine off a good start overall, especially away from home against the top clubs.

We need to do more at home against teams we’re expected to beat, which this game certainly isn’t.

Are you confident that they will preserve their Premier League status?

Yes, definitely. The three promoted teams and Bournemouth are really struggling.

Everton don’t look anything special, either, and Wolves and Fulham could yet slide down the table.

Really, it’s two leagues in one this season – the top six or seven with Brighton, Villa and West Ham looking to challenge them, and then the rest.

Who are Forest’s key players this season?

Taiwo Awoniyi would be one but he’s injured. Beyond that, Ibrahim Sangare comes with a big price tag but he’s yet to shine.

Morgan Gibbs-White hasn’t quite hit the heights of last season, but he remains a top talent.

What’s one thing you would change at Forest?

We’re short of depth in attack after selling Brennan Johnson.

Callum Hudson Odoi and Awoniyi are injured, as is Divock Origi (need some of his Liverpool form when fit), so it’s down to Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and Chris Wood to deliver.

If we could add a winger that would be good.

What’s your take on VAR? In favour of it?

It is still full of human error with every team getting bad decisions, so it’s no better than before really.

It has helped with offsides and to an extent handballs, but it still comes down to a human making the decisions and those haven’t been good enough this season.

Which Liverpool player would you most like at Forest currently?

Everyone would say Mo Salah I guess so to go elsewhere and not be boring, Forest are short of a winger really with only Hudson-Odoi and Elanga in the squad.

For that reason, if I can’t have Salah, Luis Diaz would be good, or I would ask Diogo Jota to play wide left.

Looking ahead to Sunday, where will the key battles take place?

Salah vs. Harry Toffolo. The latter has been great for Forest, but he’s arguably their third-choice left-back.

On the other side, Serge Aurier needs to step up against Diaz, but I think Forest will give Liverpool a good game in midfield and will hold their own there.

Murillo vs. Darwin Nunez will be good if the Reds striker starts.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

I fully expect Liverpool to win, but Forest have been good away from home.

I will say 2-0 or 2-1 to the Reds.