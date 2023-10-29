It will be of surprise to no one that Mohamed Salah can reach a new milestone should he score against Nottingham Forest, and you wouldn’t put it past him!

If he scores in this game, Mo Salah will become only the third player in Liverpool history to score in each of the club’s opening five home league games of a season, following Harry Chambers (1922) and John Aldridge (1987).

Salah has scored twice in each of Liverpool’s last two league games. He has never netted two or more in three consecutive Premier League matches.

The last Reds player to score at least twice in three or more successive league games was Luis Suarez, who netted 10 goals in four matches in a row in December 2013.

Good omens and No. 650?

Liverpool require two goals to reach 650 in all league games under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have failed to score in only one of the last 46 home league games – the goalless draw with Chelsea in January 2023.

And they could keep successive clean sheets in the league for the first time this season.

The Reds have won 12 and drawn one of the last 14 games played on this date – the sole defeat coming in 2022 when Leeds won 2-1 at Anfield – a good omen?

Forest growing stronger on the road

Forest have picked up four points from five away league games during this campaign.

On the road in the top-flight, they have lost at Arsenal (1-2) and at Man United (2-3) after leading

2-0 inside four minutes. Though they did win 1-0 at Chelsea.

After scoring only 11 times away from home in the Premier League during the whole of 2022/23 (the lowest of any team in the division), they have already scored four times this time around.

They also conceded the most goals on the road in the top-flight last season – 44 – but have let in only seven away from home this term.

The man in the middle

Chris Kavanagh is the referee for the match. He has refereed three Premier League games this season, including Liverpool’s 3-1 home win over West Ham last month.

He was in charge of Chelsea vs. Arsenal last weekend – a 2-2 draw – which saw him criticised for a number of decisions, including the non-award of a penalty to the Gunners.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 8, Jota 4, Nunez 4, Diaz 3, Gakpo 3, Szoboszlai 2, Gravenberch 1, Robertson 1, own goals 2

Nottingham Forest: Awoniyi 3, Wood 3, Boly 1, Dominguez 1, Elanga 1, Hudson-Odoi 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).