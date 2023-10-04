Jurgen Klopp has maintained he feels Curtis Jones‘ red card against Tottenham was a “clear and obvious mistake” but insists he “took a lot” from the contest despite the late defeat.

Jones was initially shown a yellow card for his challenge on Yves Bissouma, only for his punishment to be upgraded to a dismissal after referee Simon Hooper was advised to consult the VAR monitor.

Liverpool appealed the decision that led to the midfielder receiving a three-game ban, but that appeal was rejected which means he will miss the clashes with Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Klopp believes that the decision should have been overturned due to the footage that the referee was shown by the VAR, admitting that Klopp would have agreed with the red card had he seen what Hooper saw on the monitor.

“Curtis Jones got a red card and I stick to the opinion that it’s not a red card,” insisted the boss as he previewed Thursday’s Europa League clash with Union SG.

“The referee got called to the screen and saw, for the first three seconds, a frozen picture and I would have immediately given a red card for that picture.

“Then he sees the replay in slow-motion and I would have given a red card for the slow-motion. But in real time it is not a red card.”

The manager added that the process involved in reaching the decision wasn’t fit for purpose, but did insist that he gained a lot from his side’s “wonderful” performance.

“You appeal it and then the FA panel tells you it is not a clear and obvious mistake, and I think it is,” he continued.

“The ref’s first decision was yellow, so then the clear and obvious mistake is showing a frozen picture and slow-motion.

“There are a lot of things and we will not get Curtis back for playing, fine. On top of that, Diogo Jota got two yellow cards for not touching a player once, which is unprecedented as well.

“That’s all fine, we can take a lot out of this game and took a lot out of this game, I saw a wonderful team fighting against all odds.

“We didn’t get points, that’s true, but all the rest we can use and that’s what we will do, but not out of a position with anger, that’s not the mood we are in.”