With a goal and two assists to his name in his first three Liverpool starts, Ryan Gravenberch has been winning fans over, and Jurgen Klopp described one aspect of his game as “insane.”

The Dutchman’s goal against Union SG meant that he became the first player since Milan Baros to register a goal or assist in each of his first three starts for the club.

Back in 2002, Baros scored in each of his first three starts for Liverpool and, while Gravenberch’s not known as a goalscorer, he has been getting himself into dangerous positions.

After the Europa League match against Union SG, Klopp was asked about Gravenberch’s “raw power.”

While Klopp agreed it was there, he was quick to praise another aspect of the midfielder’s game, saying: “Technically, he is incredibly good.

“His first touch is insane; speed is top class; really good shooter, which we saw with the Darwin (Nunez) goal that was disallowed, but the ball was a fire ball before. He is a really good player.”

Two of Liverpool’s other midfield summer signings, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, have gone straight into the first team, but Gravenberch is having to bide his time.

“Yes, he came late. Yes, we play slightly different and yes, he needs time to adapt and that’s what we can give him,” Klopp said.

“He’s completely happy with it and he’s in the group and he realises in each training session he gets treated exactly like all the others, if he starts or not.

“He gets even a few more informations in specific moments. He can see what the other boys do in similar positions. He watches, he learns, he’s a smart boy. Everything goes in the right direction.

“It’s really really nice to see, and now assists in the other games, and now he has his first goal, it’s good.

“Long may it continue; very important for us.”

Long may it continue indeed, Jurgen. With plenty of fixtures to complete this season, if all goes to plan, Gravenberch won’t be short of game time to develop.