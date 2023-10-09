Jurgen Klopp held a meeting with his players after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Brighton, to ensure the “right information” stuck during internationals.

The Reds endured a hit-and-miss week heading into the second international break of the season, with a routine 2-0 win over Union SG followed by a 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Now, the majority of Klopp’s squad will depart for various qualifiers and friendlies, before the Merseyside derby at Anfield on October 21.

By his own admission, Liverpool were “only [at] 80 percent” in key areas against Brighton, but he hopes a “little talk” in the dressing room will instil the “right information” to return with.

“I think we are, generally, in a good moment. But today I think we had a chance and we didn’t grab it,” he told Sky Sports at the AMEX.

“That’s a bit of a disappointment, we don’t feel great, it’s not that we sit here and ‘oh, finally a point at Brighton!’.

“We have big expectations for ourselves.

“But now the boys leave and I had a little talk in the dressing room now, so we leave with the right information and then when we come back we can prepare pretty much the next super-important period again.

“Around about four weeks or so with a lot of games coming up.

“Things are OK, but first and foremost it is really important that the boys all come back healthy, that the boys who are injured come back – that would be helpful – and then we will play football.

“We will fight for everything, that’s how it is.

“Today I saw, I saw the boys fighting, just in decisive moments we have to play more football and in other decisive moments we have to be clearer defensively.

“These two areas where we were only 80 percent and not 100 percent, they cost us the result.”

Liverpool play seven times between their return from the October break and departing for internationals again in November, including four in the space of just 11 days.

Kicking off with three winnable fixtures at home – against Everton, Toulouse and Nottingham Forest – it is crucial that Klopp’s side start strong.

That is a feeling shared by the players, as shown by Alexis Mac Allister in his interview with LFCTV.

“We are Liverpool and we know that we have to be up there,” the midfielder said.

“I think the beginning [of the season] was good, but at the same time we know we can improve and we can grow a little bit more.

“That’s what we try to do. Now we’ve got an international break and then we will be back.

“We will keep working and trying to win football games. That’s what we want.”