LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) celebrates with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Fan Reactions  

Jurgen Klopp’s subs “made a big difference” as fans embrace “ugly” derby win

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory at home to Everton on Saturday wasn’t a classic, but supporters still revelled in a hard-earned three points.

The Reds hosted their local rivals in the Premier League, looking to bounce back from two consecutive games without a win in the competition.

Ashley Young was sent-off in the first half, following two yellow cards, but Everton defended doggedly for much of the game.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool into the lead with 15 minutes remaining, with Michael Keane’s handball leading to a spot-kick, and he also fired home in stoppage time to finish the scoring.

Here’s how some Reds fans reacted to the win across social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Klopp’s subs and their timings were impressive…

 

It wasn’t a derby classic, that’s for sure…

“Not a great performance, made hard work of it but three points will do.”

Richard Metcalf on Facebook

“Happy to take 3 points for an early kick off post international break. Ugly but effective.”

Maninder Singh in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Liverpool is red and no problems at 12.30, again!

“Good result and top of the table for a brief moment, and what do we say about Salah? Deserved his huge pay rise last summer and goals pays the rent.” – Richard Folabi Martins on Facebook

