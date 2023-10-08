Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi agrees with Jurgen Klopp on issues with VAR, admitting there are times he could “break the screen” at pitchside.

Though Klopp and Liverpool insist they have now moved on from the subject, having received assurances from PGMOL over changes to VAR protocol, it remains a major debate.

A clip of Paul Merson arguing fiercely with ex-referee Mike Dean in the Sky Sports studios went viral on Saturday, the former player taking issue with repeated claims that “you cannot change the law.”

It is clearly an issue that provokes frustration from those within the game, and Brighton boss De Zerbi is no different.

“Klopp is always right for me and I can understand him,” he told reporters in the buildup to Brighton vs. Liverpool, as quoted by the Mail.

“Because I felt a lot of times in my time in England what he felt last week.

“I think last season we lost six, eight points for refereeing mistakes, and this season we received another email excuse after [the 6-1 loss at] Villa Park.

“But this is the way. I think we will receive a lot of emails this year as well.”

De Zerbi, who received two red cards on the touchline last season, added: “I’m becoming a very good man on the bench.

“I’m not contesting any decision of the referee, but I’m not asleep either. At Villa Park I watched everything, I saw the second goal was offside.

“We have a screen on the bench and in the future I think I can break the screen.”

Sunday will see De Zerbi – touted in some quarters as a potential successor at Liverpool – come up against Klopp for the fourth time.

It is often the case that, after games, managers can take an hour or so to meet in an office in the stadium over a glass of wine.

And the hope is that, if they do so at the AMEX, there won’t be a new VAR controversy to discuss.