Liverpool returned from the international break with a crucial three points against Everton and there were a number of moments fans noticed on and off the field.

The Reds had to be patient before forging a breakthrough from the spot after 75 minutes, with Mohamed Salah later completing his brace from a counter attack in the dying moments.

It briefly put Liverpool on top of the pile in the Premier League before they were leapfrogged by Arsenal and Man City with their respective results, but it was a win that kept vital pressure on those around them.

We’re taking a look at some of the standout talking points from the game that you may have missed!

Pickford’s research

? – Pickford has checked his water bottle to see where the penalty could potentially go. pic.twitter.com/hPlY8prxCa — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) October 21, 2023

Jordan Pickford’s water bottle helped him keep Everton up with a penalty save from James Maddison against Leicester last season, but his research wasn’t enough to prevent Salah from opening the scoring on Saturday.

The Egyptian fired his shot to the left of the Everton goalkeeper, not down the middle as he may have been hoping for!

Klopp embraces Nunez

Darwin Nunez selflessly squared the ball to Salah while the Reds were on the break in the closing seconds and the decision didn’t go unnoticed by the boss.

Jurgen Klopp looked like he was never going to let go of the Uruguayan as he gave him one of his famous hugs following the final whistle to celebrate a huge three points.

Nunez looked for all the world like he was going to be the man to seal the deal in injury time, but his late assist capped a positive display as a second-half substitute.

Fist pumps to the whole stadium

Fans are used to the manager celebrating with the Kop after big wins, but there was extra vigour in his fist pumps at full-time on this occasion.

Klopp showed his emotion to each stand after the derby win and Reds supporters were delighted to see just how much it meant to the German.

It appears that his appetite is as strong as ever and he clearly has the drive that it takes to bring out the best from Liverpool 2.0.

Tsimikas “in a headlock”

Young booked for a foul on Diaz. Meanwhile, Klopp has Tsimikas almost in a headlock as he gives him instructions — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 21, 2023

There are slight worries about the prospect of Kostas Tsimikas playing almost every game until 2024.

While the trepidation hasn’t been completely allayed, the Liverpool left-back was at least defensively solid against Everton.

With Klopp in his ear throughout the first half, the Greek was constantly receiving instructions from the boss. Less than 20 minutes in, Klopp was even described as having Tsimikas “in a headlock” on the touchline!

Szobo’s Anfield love

“how easy have you found it to fit in with this group of players, how much are you enjoying it?” oh the way szobo instantly smiled, you just knew he LOVES to be one of the reds ?????? pic.twitter.com/c7iXHza3C9 — hae ?? KEI DAY (@drwnunez) October 21, 2023

Dominik Szoboszlai has made an immediate impact to life on Merseyside, and it appears the Hungarian is enjoying being at the club as much as we are enjoying having him here!

The midfielder was asked about how he is adapting to life in the Liverpool squad and he couldn’t hide the smile when speaking about his new teammates.

Szoboszlai admitted it is “never easy” fitting into a new side, but he seems to be doing a pretty good job of it!

Young fortunate?

Everton fans left Anfield feeling aggrieved following a series of refereeing decisions they felt went against them, but Ashley Young could perhaps count himself lucky that he wasn’t dismissed earlier.

The 38-year-old could be seen kicking the ball away on the half-hour mark despite already being on a booking.

Young was sent off just seven minutes later for a foolish challenge on Luis Diaz right in front of the away end, with Abdoulaye Doucoure also escaping punishment for waving an imaginary yellow card in Craig Pawson’s face in the second half.

It appears the officials are already softening their stance on such offences!