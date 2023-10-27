Liverpool shareholder and NBA legend LeBron James has been spotted in a brand-new tracksuit in collaboration with the club and Nike, with a new kit to follow.

James has been involved in Liverpool since 2011, when he purchased a two percent stake in the club following its takeover by Fenway Sports Group.

The LA Lakers player, 38, has more recently become a lifetime partner in FSG, while this week he extended his 20-year relationship with Nike by signing a new lifetime deal.

Those connections have seen him involved in promotion of Liverpool merchandise in recent years, along with the development of his own line.

A LeBron x Liverpool collaboration was first released earlier this year, including a unique LFC kit featuring his logo in place of the usual Standard Chartered sponsor.

There are plans to release a new range for the 2023/24 campaign, with Footy Headlines explaining that this is due to come in early 2024.

Ahead of its release, James was seen wearing a never-before-seen Liverpool tracksuit as part of the collaboration while boarding a flight with the Lakers this week.

The tracksuit is white with black and gold detailing, including gold LeBron and LFC logos, with trousers to match the full-zip jacket.

Footy Headlines report that “Nike will not only release a new LeBron Liverpool collection but also a special lifestyle football kit.”

Potential new Liverpool x LeBron James collection which will likely feature a shirt just like last season. ?? pic.twitter.com/MAvSt6gbxk — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) October 26, 2023

Graphic designer @lfcdzn11 produced a mockup of the potential design based on James’ tracksuit, though it is explained that “the actual jersey will be very different.”

“While details about the new kit are still scarce, Footy Headlines can reveal that the official Nike LeBron James 2024 football jersey will be different in design and colours,” the report adds.

The upcoming LeBron x Liverpool shirt will not be worn in any first team, academy or women’s fixtures, with its release exclusively part of the lifestyle range.