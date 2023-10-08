Liverpool back in Premier League action with a tricky trip to Brighton. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the AMEX is 2pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gross; March, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Webster, Ven Hecke, Hinshelwood, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Fati, Welbeck

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Chambers, Quansah, Gomez, Konate, Endo, Gravenberch, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below: