BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 8, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Brighton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League match here

Liverpool back in Premier League action with a tricky trip to Brighton. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the AMEX is 2pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Gross; March, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Webster, Ven Hecke, Hinshelwood, Dahoud, Gilmour, Lallana, Fati, Welbeck

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Tsimikas, Chambers, Quansah, Gomez, Konate, Endo, Gravenberch, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below:

