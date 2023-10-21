★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 21, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (L) is challenged by Everton's Jack Harrison during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 243rd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Everton – Follow the 243rd Merseyside derby here!

Liverpool are finally back as Everton cross the park for the 243rd Merseyside derby. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Scanlon, McConnell, Endo, Elliott, Nunez

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; McNeil, Onana, Garner, Harrison; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Patterson, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin, Danjuma, Beto

Our coverage updates automatically below:

