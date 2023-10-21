Liverpool are finally back as Everton cross the park for the 243rd Merseyside derby. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Scanlon, McConnell, Endo, Elliott, Nunez

Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; McNeil, Onana, Garner, Harrison; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Patterson, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin, Danjuma, Beto

