Liverpool are finally back as Everton cross the park for the 243rd Merseyside derby. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Scanlon, McConnell, Endo, Elliott, Nunez
Everton: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; McNeil, Onana, Garner, Harrison; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Patterson, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin, Danjuma, Beto
