The Reds are back in Europa League action at Anfield and Toulouse are the visitors for the first time in 16 years.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Rade Obrenovic.

Tonight's blog is run by Adam Beattie

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Chambers; Endo, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas, Scanlon, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Toulouse: Restes; Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Desler, Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres, Suazo; Dallinga, Donnum

Subs: Dominguez, Lacombe, Genreau, Cesar, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Begraoui, Magri, Bangre, Keben

