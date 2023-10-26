★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 26, 2023: Liverpool's Diogo Jota (R) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Toulouse FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse – As it happened

The Reds are back in Europa League action at Anfield and Toulouse are the visitors for the first time in 16 years.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Rade Obrenovic.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Chambers; Endo, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas, Scanlon, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Toulouse: Restes; Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Desler, Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres, Suazo; Dallinga, Donnum

Subs: Dominguez, Lacombe, Genreau, Cesar, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Begraoui, Magri, Bangre, Keben

