Liverpool took a big step towards the Europa League knockout stages with a 5-1 victory over Toulouse on Thursday night, making it three wins from three.

Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse

Europa League (3), Anfield

October 26, 2023

Goals

Jota 9′ (assist – Gomez)

Dallinga 16′

Endo 30′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Nunez 34′ (assist – Jones)

Gravenberch 65′ (assist – Nunez)

Salah 90+3′

Despite eight changes and a full debutant in Luke Chambers, a strong Liverpool side started well in their third Europa League group game, taking the lead after nine minutes.

It came via a brilliant solo goal from Diogo Jota, who drove through a series of challenges, pivoting smartly into space for a one-on-one and a fine finish.

Liverpool should have been 2-0 up soon after, with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both blocked in the box before 18-year-old goalkeeper Guillaume Restes denied Darwin Nunez with a strong save.

A misshapen back line then gave Toulouse their route back in, as striker Thijs Dallinga ran through Chambers and Joe Gomez and, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing him onside, powering past Caoimhin Kelleher for 1-1.

Wataru Endo then stepped forward, the summer signing restoring the lead with a stunning header from Alexander-Arnold’s deep cross for his first goal for the club.

Then it was three, with Ryan Gravenberch‘s slaloming run from the halfway line seeing him set up Curtis Jones, whose shot was blocked and eventually bounced into the path of Nunez, who hammered into the roof of the net.

HT: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

The second half began with a calamity from Kelleher, a heroic block Alexander-Arnold and an abysmal attempt from Gabriel Suazo, who somehow fired it at the right-back on the line with the rest of the goal to aim at.

After that, both sides largely settled into familiar patterns with Liverpool the more dangerous side, with Gravenberch testing Restes with powerful efforts.

Nunez should have made it 4-1 after racing onto a fantastic through ball, but after doing the hard work and rounding the goalkeeper, he instead hit the post, leaving it to Gravenberch to convert.

That brought Jurgen Klopp‘s first changes of the game, with Calum Scanlon on for his debut alongside Jarell Quansah and the returning Cody Gakpo.

From there on it was a procession, with time for a customary goal from Mohamed Salah as Liverpool made it three wins from three.

Another next time against Toulouse and they will guarantee progress to the knockouts.

TIA Man of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch

Referee: Rade Obrenovic (SVN)

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold (Quansah 67′), Matip, Gomez, Chambers (Scanlon 67′); Endo, Gravenberch (Salah 70′), Jones (McConnell 89′); Elliott, Jota, Nunez (Gakpo 67′)

Subs not used: Alisson, Jaros, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Diaz

Toulouse: Restes; Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Desler, Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres, Suazo; Dallinga, Donnum

Substitutes: Dominguez, Lacombe, Genreau, Cesar, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Begraoui, Magri, Bangre, Keben

Next match: Nottingham Forest (H) – Premier League – Sunday, October 29, 2pm (GMT)