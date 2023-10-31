Mohamed Salah was once again overlooked at the top of the Ballon d’Or rankings despite another prolific year at Anfield, with fans having plenty to say about the “disrespect” he continues to be shown.

The Egyptian reached 30 goals in all competitions for the third successive season in 2022/23 and already has 10 to his name in the current campaign.

Despite this, it was deemed in this year’s voting that 10 players have had better calendar years than Salah, who has never finished inside the top three at the FIFA ceremony.

His highest finishes came when he placed fifth at both the 2019 and 2022 awards, with Lionel Messi unsurprisingly topping the pile on this occasion.

Liverpool fans have long since demonstrated their appreciation for the Egyptian King, who has become an Anfield icon since arriving at the club in 2017.

It appears that same appreciation doesn’t extend to the journalists, national team coaches and captains who vote for the award, and supporters shared their feelings when this year’s final standings were announced.

Ballon d’Or should go off of how good a player ACTUALLY is, not from what they’ve won. Julian Alvarez is not the 7th best player in the world ? He’d be lucky to be listed in the top 7 strikers in the Premier League ? https://t.co/XURnj9Dg6y — ava (@Silky_Salah) October 30, 2023

The footballing world has let Mo Salah down, never giving him enough respect When he retires, people will see how he is one of the worlds greatest ever players. pic.twitter.com/gOAWiSiTSK — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) October 30, 2023

There are not 10 better players in the world than Salah. https://t.co/tFXYNgMHBo — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 30, 2023

Just a reminder Mo Salah finished 6th in the 2018 ballon D’or rankings despite having 60 G/A as a winger in his first season. Robbed off the Ballon D’or. Mo has not attended their ceremony since. pic.twitter.com/jU5zwcRASM — Samuel (@SamueILFC) October 30, 2023

Salah will not make the Ballon d’Or Top 3 unless African countries support him. Mané made Top 3 with 78% of his points from Africa (AFCON consolidated the votes) Mo is the only player in this year’s Top 15 without his club/country win a trophy or play in the WC. Proud of him. https://t.co/BUWIcioock — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) October 30, 2023

There are not 10 better players in the world than Salah. He is too disrespected. UNACCEPTABLE ?? pic.twitter.com/TtagYb3okK — David McGrady (@Djmc76) October 31, 2023

Mohamed Salah is ranked 11th in the Ballon d’Or list. He’s the only Liverpool player that made the top 30 this year… Thoughts on that Reds? ?? Cause I definitely think Alisson deserved to be in there. For him to not even be nominated for the Yashin Trophy is a real disgrace… pic.twitter.com/OyOo9LOAod — LiverpoolGoals (@Liverpoolgoals_) October 30, 2023

Mohamed Salah’s Ballon d’Or finishes since joining Liverpool: 2018 – 6th

2019 – 5th

2021 – 7th

2022 – 5th

2023 – 11th He’s had a top 11 place every single season he’s been at the club!??? pic.twitter.com/MsGD5ZqrhY — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 30, 2023

How is Mo Salah not in the top 10? It’s a proper Joke competition and has been for years. VVD, Lewadowski and now Haaland all robbed of it in recent years https://t.co/ommDQpui4f — James Swann (@swanny161) October 31, 2023

Salah had 45 g/a’s in 22/23 and finished 11th in ballon d’or what a joke pic.twitter.com/6DRxYslvMk — E4 (@LFC_ERYAN) October 30, 2023

It is unclear what Salah would need to do to be recognised appropriately at the Ballon d’Or awards, but it is worth remembering that individual honours mean very little in the grand scheme of things in this sport.

He admitted he was “shocked” by his seventh-place finish at the 2021 ceremony two years ago having registered 37 goals and 12 assists across the calendar year.

It is unlikely such snubs come as a surprise to him anymore, but Liverpool fans are well aware of what he continuously brings to Jurgen Klopp‘s team, and that is truly all that matters!

He has made a blistering start to the 2023/24 season and, in theory, is on track to make a run at the next award in 12 months’ time, but we won’t hold our breath.

Let’s just hope he is lifting plenty of collective honours on a bus in the city centre come May instead!