BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 8, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans bemused by Mo Salah’s Ballon d’Or top 10 snub – “Disrespected”

Mohamed Salah was once again overlooked at the top of the Ballon d’Or rankings despite another prolific year at Anfield, with fans having plenty to say about the “disrespect” he continues to be shown.

The Egyptian reached 30 goals in all competitions for the third successive season in 2022/23 and already has 10 to his name in the current campaign.

Despite this, it was deemed in this year’s voting that 10 players have had better calendar years than Salah, who has never finished inside the top three at the FIFA ceremony.

His highest finishes came when he placed fifth at both the 2019 and 2022 awards, with Lionel Messi unsurprisingly topping the pile on this occasion.

Liverpool fans have long since demonstrated their appreciation for the Egyptian King, who has become an Anfield icon since arriving at the club in 2017.

It appears that same appreciation doesn’t extend to the journalists, national team coaches and captains who vote for the award, and supporters shared their feelings when this year’s final standings were announced.

It is unclear what Salah would need to do to be recognised appropriately at the Ballon d’Or awards, but it is worth remembering that individual honours mean very little in the grand scheme of things in this sport.

He admitted he was “shocked” by his seventh-place finish at the 2021 ceremony two years ago having registered 37 goals and 12 assists across the calendar year.

It is unlikely such snubs come as a surprise to him anymore, but Liverpool fans are well aware of what he continuously brings to Jurgen Klopp‘s team, and that is truly all that matters!

He has made a blistering start to the 2023/24 season and, in theory, is on track to make a run at the next award in 12 months’ time, but we won’t hold our breath.

Let’s just hope he is lifting plenty of collective honours on a bus in the city centre come May instead!

