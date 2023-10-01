After the heartbreak that was the final moment of defeat at Tottenham, Darwin Nunez‘s full-time gesture symbolised the spirit of this new-look Liverpool.

You could dissect and debate one dramatic moment and calamitous decision for hours when it came to Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham.

Two red cards, an offside goal that failed to be overturned by VAR intervention due to a “significant human error,” and an own goal at the death to see the match end in defeat.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men, though, were brave, courageous and showed a spirit that will carry them far this season – and it was epitomised by Nunez’s actions after the full-time whistle.

The forward, who was set to come on before Diogo Jota‘s red card, made his way over to the away fans, passionately pointing to the Liverpool badge and geeing the crowd up.

Ibrahima Konate followed suit, and it was abundantly clear that although the game was lost, Liverpool gained more in the intangibles than Spurs will have against their nine men.

Loved this from Nunez at full time. We've got a special group of players here and a manager who just gets us. We'll bounce back!

Have a look at Darwin here. This is the way we will beat the CORRUPT B*****ds Proud of them. We move.

Our reds

Moreover, on Liverpool’s Instagram post captioned ‘It ends in defeat’, Nunez responded below with, “Come on Liverpool, we are together and against everyone.”

A rallying cry that supporters will be on the same wavelength with. The Reds showcased their character, their determination, and they can harness this feeling and use it to propel them.

Nunez’s gesture in front of the travelling Kop epitomised what Klopp has been saying about his side, that they are “monsters.”

“You want to build something special and for that, you need players with mentality, and I saw them today, all of them, monsters. Unbelievable how they fought,” Klopp said after Saturday’s defeat.

This Liverpool team will not wallow, they will use this. Up the Reds.