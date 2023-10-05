★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, October 5, 2023: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (R) celebrates with team-mate Kostas Tsimikas after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League Group E matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and Union SG at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans praise 2 players in particular after Europa “job done”

Liverpool eased to a 2-0 victory at home to Union SG in the Europa League, and many supporters singled out the performances of two Reds players in particular.

The Reds hosted the Belgian side on Thursday evening, and it was nice to see on-pitch action take centre stage after a dramatic week of VAR controversy.

Ryan Gravenberch capitalised on some poor goalkeeping to give Liverpool the lead before half-time – his first goal for the club – before Diogo Jota sealed the win in stoppage time.

It means the Reds have maximum points from their first two Europa League games this season, with attention now turning to Sunday’s trip to Brighton in the Premier League.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the win on social media and in This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

It certainly wasn’t a classic, but Liverpool got the job done…

“Jesus Jurgen you made that difficult for us. Roll on Brighton

John Gardner on Facebook

“Should have been easier…job done…3pts!”

ReddLFC in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Gravenberch was a star performer at Anfield, with many impressed by him…

“I think Grav might just get the nod ahead of Elliot and Endo for the 3rd MF spot for the weekend.”

Maninder Singh in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Jarell Quansah also impressed greatly once again…

“What a rock Quansah is”

disqus_CK8gOUKU7j in the This Is Anfield comments

Job done. Next up, Brighton before the international break.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023