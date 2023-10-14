Liverpool will return from the international break without a number of their key players, but how long will we have to wait for each absentee to return?

The Reds have made an impressive start to their Premier League campaign and will resume with one of the biggest fixtures of the lot against Everton in next weekend’s early kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp has been fortunate not to have lost too many players to injury so far this season, but a couple of recent fitness issues have been compounded by an unwelcome streak of red cards and subsequent bans.

Here, we take a look at those who are currently out of action and when we can expect to have them back.

Andy Robertson

Absence: Dislocated shoulder

Out since: Brighton (A)

Expected return: Unknown

Fans were hit with some dreaded injury news from the international break when Andy Robertson left the field against Spain holding his arm in a makeshift sling.

Liverpool will be hopeful that the damage is minimal, with the best-case scenario thought to be a two to four-week lay-off and the worst-case expected at around three to four months.

News from the left-back’s scan is expected imminently, with the club left to sweat over the extent of the problem.

Cody Gakpo

Absence: Knee

Out since: Tottenham (A)

Expected return: Everton (H) October 21

Cody Gakpo injured himself in scoring Liverpool’s only goal in the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham and left the stadium in a knee brace after the contest.

It doesn’t appear that the problem is a serious one, with the manager hopeful that he will be available for selection when the squad get back to Kirkby.

What Klopp said (Oct 6): “Cody has a good chance that he will be back [after the break]. Already out of the brace, walks normal around here.”

Diogo Jota

Absence: Suspension

Out since: Tottenham (A)

Expected return: Everton (H), October 21

In one of a number of controversial incidents in North London, Diogo Jota was dismissed for two quick-fire bookings that kept him out for the trip to Brighton.

As it wasn’t a straight red card, the forward’s ban was limited to just one game and he will be available for selection when it comes to the Merseyside derby.

Curtis Jones

Absence: Suspension

Out since: Tottenham (A)

Expected return: Bournemouth (A), November 1 (can feature in Europe)

Curtis Jones wasn’t as fortunate as Jota, with his straight red card consigning him to the sidelines for three domestic matches.

He served one of those games during the 2-2 draw away to Brighton and is set to miss the Merseyside derby as well as the visit of Nottingham Forest the following weekend.

The ban doesn’t extend to the Europa League, meaning Jones can maintain his sharpness by featuring in the home clash against Toulouse on October 26.

Stefan Bajcetic

Absence: Adductor

Out since: Leicester (H)

Expected return: Unknown

Stefan Bajcetic has registered just 72 minutes of football for the Reds since sustaining an adductor injury back in March and has suffered a further setback in his recovery.

The Spaniard featured for an hour at right-back against LASK and came on as a late substitute in the League Cup against Leicester, but his next involvement remains unclear.

What Klopp said (Oct 6): “I don’t know, I will not put pressure on [when they can return]. If they will be back after the international break, we will see. Hopefully, would be cool.”

Caoimhin Kelleher

Absence: Knock

Out since: Tottenham (A)

Expected return: Unknown

Caoimhin Kelleher picked up an untimely injury having been set to start for the Reds against Union SG at Anfield and primed for involvement with the Republic of Ireland over the break.

The goalkeeper required stitches after sustaining a cut to his knee and a timeline for his return is uncertain.

He will be keen to recover in time to face Toulouse at Anfield on October 26, having become a regular feature in the Europa League and League Cup sides.

Thiago

Absence: Hip

Out since: West Ham (A) last April

Expected return: Unknown

In short, who knows?

Thiago‘s recovery from the hip problem he sustained in April has been a long and frustrating one for the 32-year-old, who is yet to make a matchday squad this season.

The Spaniard did travel with the squad for the pre-season tour of Germany, but a series of setbacks have kept him out of action since.

What Klopp said (Oct 6): “For him (Thiago) especially, it’s annoying. Now two setbacks in the rehab.”

Conor Bradley

Absence: Back problem

Out since: Pre-season

Expected return: November

Conor Bradley will have had big hopes for his 2023/24 as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s understudy having enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Bolton last season.

The right-back featured twice for the Reds during pre-season but a back problem has prevented him from having any competitive involvement since his return.

What Klopp said (Oct 6): “Conor is on the way back with running, but in that age group and with these kinds of injuries you tend to give them three weeks more than not enough.”