The League Cup returns on Wednesday night and with it comes the chance for Jurgen Klopp to show off the depth of talent within his squad.

The Reds survived an early scare to take care of Leicester in the third round and a win at the Vitality Stadium would represent a big step towards Wembley.

Liverpool have efficiently navigated their League Cup and Europa League fixtures with a ‘midweek’ team so far this season, but the trip to the South Coast could provide some youngsters with a chance to shine.

Here’s how Liverpool could look in their fourth-round clash.

Team news

Here is what Pepijn Lijnders told us ahead of the contest:

Ben Doak is back in training but remains a doubt for Wednesday

Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain out, but Conor Bradley is “close”

Luis Diaz will not return to Colombia but isn’t expected to play

Liverpool’s XI vs. Bournemouth

Klopp will be keen to offer rest to players who have been active in this busy period, but there are plenty of alternatives with more than enough quality.

Curtis Jones will almost certainly get the nod having been forced to watch the last three domestic clashes from the sidelines through suspension.

Jarrell Quansah has not started since Union SG’s visit before the international break and he will be keen to build upon his early-season momentum with the seniors.

This is how the likely Liverpool XI would look:

Caoimhin Kelleher to start in goal with Luke Chambers at left-back

Wataru Endo to take his place behind Jones and Harvey Elliott in the middle

Cody Gakpo to return to the starting lineup following his injury

Here is how the Reds would shape up:

Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

If he sees fit, the manager may wish to mix up his attacking options, particularly if Doak is passed fit to start for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah doesn’t typically play in the early rounds of this competition due to his busy schedule elsewhere and Klopp may look to give him a rest ahead of Sunday’s trip to Luton.

The manager may also look to allow Ryan Gravenberch to maintain his momentum, having made only his second league start at the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

This is how an alternative setup might look:

Gravenberch to join Jones and Endo in the middle of the park

Doak to join Gakpo at the top end of the pitch

Diogo Jota to keep his place following his goal at the weekend

Here’s how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Chambers; Endo, Gravenberch, Jones; Doak, Gakpo, Jota

There are plenty more options available to the manager, who is able to give his senior players a rest while still fielding a team capable of taking care of the Cherries.

Liverpool’s back four is likely to pick itself given the amount of football the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have played and the capability of the understudies.

The game also represents a good chance for Jones and Gakpo to regain their sharpness after a spell on the sidelines to ensure they are fit and firing for the Premier League.

A place in the last eight is up for grabs, let’s hope we put ourselves in the hat.

Up the Reds!